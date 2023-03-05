'Morelos and Kent will have other options - Beale'

Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted he expects striker Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent to have options in the summer as their Ibrox contracts expire. (The Herald On Sunday), external

Michael Beale has insisted that "it doesn't have to make sense to anyone" as to how Rangers deal with players out of contract this summer. (Scotland On Sunday), external

New York City midfielder James Sands says ending his loan spell with Rangers came after a heart-to-heart with manager Michael Beale. (The Herald On Sunday), external

Ianis Hagi has been left out of the Romania squad for their forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers despite the midfielder's return to fitness with Rangers. (Sunday Mail), external

