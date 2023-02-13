Everton will back themselves to beat Liverpool in tonight's Merseyside derby according to journalist Luke Edwards.

When asked who the derby comes at a better time for, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Everton I would have said. I think they are the team with that new-manager bounce, a bit of momentum, a bit of fight. They’ve had that unexpected result against Arsenal and Sean Dyche has come in and already turned them into a Sean Dyche kind of club.

"They will fancy this. Obviously they don’t have a great record against Liverpool, but Liverpool are on the flip side of that.

"They feel a bit flat, they are struggling. There are question marks about Jurgen Klopp in a way there hasn’t ever been before in his time as Liverpool manager.

"Things are flat there and the last thing you want to do if you’re in a bit of trouble is go into a derby match feeling flat and the other team has got a bit of a spring in their step."

Former Premier League defender Neil Taylor added: "It could have the opposite effect and they might need this sort of game to get them going.

"There are two ways of looking at it. I don’t think you can walk away from a Merseyside derby, the fans won’t allow it and it just doesn’t go that way.

"It might be the type of game to galvanise them, whereas Everton have already been galvanised. It might have the opposite effect for them if the real Liverpool turn up and it is very difficult for them to get out of at the minute.

"I think if Everton win this I would already call them safe."

