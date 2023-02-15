Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says the Bournemouth reunion was "not a game he wanted to miss" but that he had to make the decision to protect his fitness.

Wilson scored 67 times in 187 games for the Cherries and spoke last week of his excitement at returning to Vitality Stadium for the first time - and his desire to score there for Newcastle.

However, Wilson's name was absent from the Newcastle line-up and he revealed on the Footballer's Football Podcast it was because of a slight concern with his hamstring.

"I was burning inside to go back there, to a club that has been so good to me," he said. "But then in training I felt some tightness.

"That can happen when you're working hard. We'd worked hard in previous games and we train hard too, similar to how we play.

"I can't take any risks any more. Too often I've been 80% fit, declared myself available to play and then ended up pulling up with something after 20 minutes. I'm not going to cross that bridge again."

Ribbed by co-host and West Ham forward Michail Antonio that he only missed it because he wanted to stay fit for the Carabao Cup final, Wilson laughed and added: "That's not how it went down! I was so excited!"

