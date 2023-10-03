Luton defender Reece Burke speaking to Premier League Productions: "We came out firing trying to get back in the game. Obviously the lads did really well, we managed to get the equaliser but conceding then was disappointing to be fair.

"I probably should have got a little bit closer - but the quality from him to put it into the top corner. But overall disappointed."

On positives to take: "Obviously we are disappointed from today but we are team and we do bounce back.

"I’m looking forward to the weekend and as I say we need to make Kenilworth Road a difficult place to come."