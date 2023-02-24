Clark wants to continue his scoring streak against St Mirren

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is looking forward to taking on St Mirren on Saturday, a side he has a good personal record against.

Clark scored on his Saints debut against the Buddies in a 3-0 home win in September, and then again in their 2-2 draw away in November.

“They’re good memories," he said. "My debut here it was great to get off the mark right away and a good result that day as well. I’ll hopefully get another one on Saturday.

“It’ll be another tough one, they’re all tough in this league, it’s a very difficult league with good teams.

“But we’ve beaten them here before so we’ll take confidence from last weekend and hopefully get three points.”