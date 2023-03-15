'Johnson's calmness under pressure has served him well'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

To say this season has been one of ups and downs for Hibs would be an understatement.

The campaign promised so much with a new manager and the return of Martin Boyle to the club alongside a host of new players.

But injuries to Boyle plus lengthy spells out for Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady piled pressure on Lee Johnson. Add in the sale of Ryan Porteous in January and the prospects of even a top six-spot were being questioned.

But one thing about Johnson is he never appeared to show any pressure and this has been a key factor in his side's recent revival (last weeks home defeat to Rangers aside).

Hibs are now within touching distance of city rivals Hearts but face an enormous challenge on Saturday when they travel to Parkhead to face Ange Postecoglou's relentless Celtic.

If Johnson can somehow overcome the Celtic it would be without doubt bew his biggest success since arriving at Easter Road last summer.

The task is huge and the Easter Road fans will travel more in hope than expectation. But as the late great Jimmy Greaves once said about football: “It's a funny old game!”