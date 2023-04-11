Top six looking closer than ever

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Boldened by last week’s exhilarating display when hosting Livingston in a must-win at the SMISA Stadium, Stephen Robinson and his charges went one better and wrested three points from Tynecastle for the first time in a decade.

For the second time this season, dropping points against the Buddies has cost a manager of one of the big city clubs their job; Robbie Neilson joining former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst in that particular members only club. It’s tempting to take that as something of an insult, St Mirren being the last straw, but I think instead it’s evidence of a growing ruthless streak in the make-up of the boys from Paisley. Where often we have been the light at the end of the tunnel - the three points when three points are needed most - we are now compounders of misery and gladly so.

This ruthless development flows through the entire playing staff and into those who support them. Goal kicks at 1-0 up take about 30 seconds longer than when all square. We either have the most proactive ball boys and ball girls in the country (see one quick-thinking girl’s assist for Tony Watt last week), or seemingly none at all depending on what suits us. Keanu Baccus and Curtis Main commit the most fouls in the league, writing themselves off Christmas card lists from Kilmarnock to Dingwall week by week.

Everyone dreams of their club being the embodiment of the free flowing passing principles of Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola and Danny Lennon but that’s not always possible. When that’s not on the cards, I’ve long dreamt of us being “that team” in the league. The one that no-one wants to play. The team that has forums and Facebook groups crying “hammer throwers and thugs” after an entirely reasonable 1-0 defeat, or has centre-halves giving emotional tabloid interviews about big nasty strikers and their big nasty shoulder barges; the team that acknowledges where they are outmatched and exploits those factors that can level the playing field.

And, all that being said, the Buddies are capable of playing some highly attractive and effective football when it’s there to be played. Just ask Main and Mark O’Hara this week, Watt last week or Jonah Ayunga and Ethan Erhahon if you fancy going back before Christmas.

A fortnight of challenges met and expectations exceeded has top-six football St Mirren looking closer than ever. Rumours that a pop-up passport office might be required in Paisley in order to handle pre-qualifier renewals are thus far unconfirmed, maybe ask me again in a couple of weeks…