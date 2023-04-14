Lampard on Koulibaly injury, Aubameyang chances and 'turning a corner'

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference

  • Kalidou Koulibaly's injury will keep him out for "a matter of weeks rather than days" which is "adisappointment for him and us but an opportunity too."

  • On Chelsea's lack of goals, Lampard said: "Trying to address it is our job. There has been a lot of talk about belief but the reality is work and replicating it on the training pitch."

  • On the importance of winning against Brighton: "It's vital. You work towards the idea of turning a corner to make progress."

  • When asked if Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang will feature with the recent lack of goals, he said: "The history says he has a fantastic goal scoring record so we will see."

  • N'Golo Kante is "one of the best I have been fortunate to work with" and Lampard said: "I know the positives of having him and the negatives of not."

