Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's not easy to come here. We prepared for the match thinking we might struggle, which we did at times in the first half.

We started very well the first 20 minutes, and then after our goal the defence and the goalkeeper were very important.

"At half time we discussed that sometimes you have to struggle before you can score, to be mentally clever to know that sometimes that is the way you win. We spoke about how we could better and manage their attacks, which I think we managed to do well in the second half."

On John McGinn's performance: "On the pitch and in the dressing room he is a very important player. Every day he is smiling, he works hard, he is competitive. His commitment is amazing. He understands everything we ask of him tactically, and he deserves the performances he is producing."

On Aston Villa's ambitions for the rest of the season: "It will be very, very difficult to challenge for Europe. Our objective is to be in the top 10, which we currently are. But from Tuesday onwards, we need to make sure we stay there."