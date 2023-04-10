Former England midfielder Chris Waddle says Leicester must find a new manager quickly after a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth left the Foxes 19th in the Premier League.

It was the team's second defeat of the week under caretaker boss Adam Sadler after Aston Villa won 2-1 at the King Power on Tuesday night.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Waddle said: "They need something to change. They're lacking ideas, confidence. They need a new voice and sometimes it happens.

"They do need to change something, it's not right, and if they don't do it quickly you can see them going out of this division."

Did you know?

Leicester City lost nine home Premier League matches this season, only ever losing more in one season in the competition, suffering 10 defeats at Filbert Street in 1994-95.

Since the Premier League returned after the World Cup, the Foxes have won the fewest points in the division (8), lost the most games (11) and conceded the most goals (27).

Listen to or download the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds