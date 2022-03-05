Liverpool v West Ham: Confirmed team news
Liverpool make eight changes to the team that beat Norwich in the FA Cup in midweek.
Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and captain Jordan Henderson keep their places in the side. Naby Keita is passed fit to start, while Curtis Jones is on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Diaz, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Elliot
No Declan Rice for West Ham, who make three changes to the side that lost to Southampton in the cup.
The Hammers skipper is replaced in midfield by Nikola Vlasic. Aaron Cresswell returns after missing the trip to St Mary’s and Lukasz Fabianski replaces Alphonse Areola in goal.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Vlasic, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Okoflex, Chesters