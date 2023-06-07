'Naismith galvanised squad but needs fast start next season' - analysis

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

When Steven Naismith joined Hearts on loan from Norwich City way back in January 2018 little did we know it was the beginning of a journey from player to captain and now to the role of technical director at Tynecastle.

The 36-year-old may be lacking the professional qualifications to be handed the title of head coach, both will come in time, but the way he galvanised a squad in such a short time into a fast, free-flowing team was impressive.

We all knew Naismith's passion on the pitch was what helped make him the player he was and that same trait is now being used on the training ground and in the dugout.

Naismith can call upon his experiences of working with some top-class coaches and managers. Walter Smith, Jim Jefferies, David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and current Scotland manager Steve Clarke all coached Naismith. It's a hugely impressive list.

His first job will be to find players that can perform the type of football Naismith wants to see at the club. That won’t be easy and is likely to mean some currently under contract will have to move on.

The fans in general were pleased with what they saw in the seven games Naismith was in charge last season, but there is little in terms of a honeymoon period for managers, head coaches or even technical directors as is the case here. A fast start to the league campaign will be a pre-requisite for Hearts when the new season gets under way.