Bukayo Saka says he will keep hold of the match ball for a few days after a special night at Old Trafford saw him score the first hat-trick of his career.

The Arsenal forward scored three in England's 7-0 win over North Macedonia as Gareth Southgate's side continued their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Saka said: "Of course I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.

"A special night, big win and of course my first hat-trick so it’s really special.

"It’s a decent record [his 11 goals in 28 games for England]. Of course there is always room for improvement but I’m happy with the games I have played for England and I just want to keep showing the manager why he should keep trusting me."

On what he will do with the match ball, Saka added: "I’ll probably frame it but I’ll probably hold it in my arms for a few days before that."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds