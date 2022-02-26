Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.

Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho drop to the bench.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba, Ronaldo, Fred, Fernandes, Varane, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Elanga.

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot Shaw, Sancho.