Frank Lampard says Everton's form away from home hasn't been good enough and must be addressed, but insists progress is being made behind the scenes.

The Toffees have lost both of their away games since Lampard's arrival and have only won one Premier League game away from Goodison Park all season.

When asked if this concerns him, Lampard said: "I have spoken relatively briefly about it. It's an obvious thing that has to be addressed.

"It hasn't been good enough away from home all season. We have a lot of games to go.

"I would have liked to have won all of our games but it's the Premier League.

"When you're playing at this level, you don't expect to come in and wave a magic wand.

"I've seen progress behind the scenes, in two really good performances and some of our weaknesses in defeats.

"This is the Premier League and it's football. We're certainly not going to get derailed from what we're working towards. The players have been good, confident, positive."