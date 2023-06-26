Mikel Arteta's messaging at Arsenal will continue to be a tricky balance, believes former England goalkeeper David James, after the Gunners' boss spoke about his deep "hurt" at not winning the Premier League last season.

After leading for much of the campaign, Arsenal ultimately fell short as Manchester City steamrolled through to clinch the title - an outcome that has been characterised in some quarters as a failure.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, James said it was difficult for Arteta to toe the right line on what to say.

"He has done a tremendous job," said James. "But this season was bizarre. All they were looking for was an improvement on last season and qualifying for the Champions League, which they did.

"But, it is easy to get caught up in the narrative that they should have won the league rather than it would have been nice to win it.

"What is it Arsenal are trying to achieve?"

Former Aston Villa full-back Neil Taylor agreed, suggesting next season will be tougher.

"Arteta probably knows already how they over-achieved this year," he said. "As long as Pep Guardiola is around and at City, making the Champions League has to be the aim for every other club."

