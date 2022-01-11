Tuesday talking point: A pivotal week

Norman Riley, True Faith podcast, external

Newcastle United face Watford this Saturday in what could be a season-defining match for both sides. A win for the Mags may see us move out of the bottom three and hopefully give a squad shorn of confidence a huge and necessary boost.

Any lingering confidence among the players must surely have taken a battering after the home defeat by Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

There can be no excuses for losing. Howe named a full-strength side based on the available players. While it could be argued that an actual centre-forward on the pitch in black and white might have seen Newcastle win comfortably, there’s still no excuse for a supposedly strong Premier League side losing at home to a team 16th in League One.

Too many players in the second half at a goal down looked like they could not work out how to break down a well-organised Cambridge. This is a concern. If Newcastle go a goal down against Watford, from where does the inspiration come?

New signings are desperately needed and getting someone in before Watford would be a huge boost. However, as the clock ticks in the January transfer window, clubs needing to buy get more desperate and clubs selling become less cooperative in negotiations.

This week could be pivotal for us. We believe in what Howe is doing. We must win this game.

