Kalvin Phillips admits he has on times been "a bit down" in training during his battle back to fitness from injury.

The 27-year-old - signed for £42m by Manchester City from Leeds in the summer - has played just four domestic games this season due to a shoulder injury.

He has played twice for England at the World Cup and when asked how he has coped with a lack of match action, said: "Just with the people around me to be honest and seeing my family as well. That has been a big boost.

"It is the lads who I have trained with every day, particularly the ones that haven't played as much that have kept me going.

"I have been a bit down in training a couple of times, because I felt like I could have played or I wanted to be on the pitch and it didn't happen. They've always had their arm around me and helped me a little bit.

"I have been a lot happier since getting back into camp. The lads have been great with me. Sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture and the little role you can play to help the lads progress."