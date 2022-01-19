Your Brentford transfer round-up

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Brentford so far:

The Bees are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in bringing Christian Eriksen back to England, seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last summer's Euros. (Sky Sports), external

Thomas Frank is also hoping to complete deals for Championship wingers Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest and Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter before the window closes at the end of the month. (90min), external

