Defender Raphael Varane and midfielder Scott McTominay remain unavailable for the game atAmex Stadium ebcause of injury, but should return before the end of the season.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho also needs more training sessions before returning to the team.

On the Argentine's new contract, Ten Hag said: "He is on his way. He is a strong character... and he did it by himself. Now more work is coming because the demands are higher. We expect more from him, but it's great he made it.

Ten Hag said the ability to develop young players is one of the things that attracted him to United, but added that players have to deserve the opportunities.

He said he is not thinking about United's away form against the top teams, and says they will approach the Brighton game trying to win.

The Dutchman is expecting a reaction from the Seagulls after United beat them on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.