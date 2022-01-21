Sean Dyche confirmed that a number of players are on course to return for the Clarets' trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Burnley had games against Watford and Leicester postponed because of a lack of available players, but that now seems to be coming to an end.

"We have a few [out] but we are looking a bit healthier. [Ashley Barnes] is still getting over his injury, he is not ready yet," said Dyche.

"Charlie Taylor is touch and go. Erik Pieters is back after Covid today, as is Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

"Dwight [McNeil] has been back with the group. Dale [Stephens] has been back with the group.

"It has been a long list but we have different people returning. Maxwel [Cornet] is still away until at least Wednesday. We had 16 out there today - we should be fine."