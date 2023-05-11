Liverpool's biggest disappointment this season

A 7-0 win over Manchester United followed by a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, putting nine past the Cherries earlier in the season and then conceding four to Napoli - an inability to turn corners and build from positions of strength has hindered Liverpool all campaign.

The highest of highs followed by the lowest of lows, a lack of consistency until recently has left Liverpool making a late charge for a Champions League spot, rather than challenging for the title.

Injuries and a downturn in form of key players mean it has taken until the end of the season for Jurgen Klopp to be able to regularly pick his strongest XI, but fans will wish it had come just a few weeks sooner.

