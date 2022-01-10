'All credit to the academy' - Klopp hails youth products

Liverpool, who had Jurgen Klopp back on their bench after his Covid-19 absence, made seven changes to face Shrewsbury and got off to a tricky start as Daniel Udoh drifted in to open the scoring.

But impressive debutant Kaide Gordon, one of four eye-catching teenagers on show, quickly levelled and Brazilians Roberto Firmino and Fabinho eased the Reds into the fourth round.

After a turbulent week, during which the training ground was closed and the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal was postponed, Liverpool were relieved to make it through unscathed.

"All credit to our academy that they produce these boys but we had no other line-up available to us," said Klopp. "We had five young players out there. They all did well.

"We knew we could play better football and we did in the second half.

"It was a brilliant goal from Gordon - he was really calm and composed."