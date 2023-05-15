Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Manchester United fans are yet to see the best of Antony and that the winger must be given time.

The Brazil international performed impressively in United's 2-0 win over Wolves - assisting Anthony Martial's opener - but also missed a number of chances.

Antony has endured criticism throughout his debut Premier League season for a lack of consistent goalscoring output.

Speaking on Match of the Day however, Wright said: "I've got a lot of time for him.

"I think it (criticism) comes sometimes with the price tag - people expect so much.

"When you look at what he is capable of doing, you have to give this guy some time. He gets into space, he finds space."

Former Chelsea and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips believes the difference in system between United and Antony's former side Ajax is behind his difficulties adapting in the Premier League.

"When he was at Ajax he had a number 10 in Tadic who he could play passes off and make those runs in behind," he added.

"Or he had an option where he could put the ball inside the box for Haller to finish or get his head on it. Those parts still need to come."

