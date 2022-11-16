T﻿im Ream says selection for the USA World Cup squad has proven to be "a special feeling".

T﻿he 35-year-old has not played for his country this year but fine form has seen him force his way into Gregg Berhalter's squad for Qatar.

"I﻿t's something I feel I've earned," Ream told Fulham's website., external

"Last October was the last time I was in. I wasn't sure if the opportunity passed me by and other guys took advantage of me not being there. To be sat here today and in the squad going to Qatar is a pretty special feeling.

"I﻿ really wasn't thinking about the national team and Qatar. I knew you had to perform to be in the picture and I felt I was doing that. But at the end of the day whether it happened or didn't wasn't going to break me."

R﻿eam has played in all 15 of Fulham's league games so far this season and says he is not intending to "make up the numbers" by just being part of the USA squad.

H﻿e says his late call up is "unconventional", adding: "I feel as good as I ever have. I'm seeing the game as well as I ever have and reading situations as well as ever. I think age is just a number. You limit yourself as much as you want to. For me, I try not to limit myself."