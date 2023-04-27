Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble, external

There have been very different iterations of this club in my lifetime.

I have seen fantastic performances against us when we were the plucky underdog nobody had a problem with pre-takeover, and then plenty since we became serial winners.

Thierry Henry put on a 45-minute masterclass in 2002 in a heavy defeat while Harry Kane had potentially his best Spurs game a couple of months after we tried to sign him.

Santi Cazorla produced a magical performance in a 2-0 Arsenal win at Etihad Stadium and N’Golo Kante showcased perhaps the best defensive performance I can remember in the 2021 Champions League final.

There cannot be a list though without the best to ever play the game. The two games Lionel Messi played against City in the 2014/15 Champions League knockout stages were genuinely incredible.

He did not score in this round-of-16 tie but was at the peak of his powers and was so influential over both legs.

Just a football genius who could do whatever he wanted..

Let us know the best player you have seen face Manchester City

Which players did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here