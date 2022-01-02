Confirmed team news - Chelsea v Liverpool
There are five changes to the Chelsea side from the 1-1 draw with Brighton.
Striker Romelu Lukaku is not in the squad following his controversial comments in an interview published this week.
Andreas Christensen isn't in the squad either, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi are on the bench and Reece James is injured.
Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante are among those to come into the starting XI.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Chalobah, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz.
Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr, Vale, Hall.
There are three changes to the Liverpool side who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City.
They are big ones as goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Joel Matip are ruled out with suspected positive Covid tests.
Roberto Firmino is in the same boat.
James Milner comes in for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate starts at centre-back and Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Milner, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold.
Subs: Adrian, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton, Pitaluga.