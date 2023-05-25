Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Well placed sources have suggested Tottenham retain an interest in former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, who is without a job since standing down after the World Cup.

But there are other options.

Another former Spain coach, Julen Lopetegui, is in an uncertain situation at Wolves after discovering Financial Fair Play restrictions will be a major impediment to his summer squad building plans.

Like Arne Slot, former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has done an impressive job in the Netherlands. The 46-year-old is now on the market after leaving PSV Eindhoven over a failure to agree a forward path.

Graham Potter built his reputation at Brighton and is still highly regarded despite lasting a matter of months at Chelsea amid an admittedly chaotic owner-inspired recruitment campaign.

At one point, Brendan Rodgers was linked strongly with Tottenham. He didn't seem to be enjoying himself at Leicester long before his dismissal and does have the FA Cup on his CV from his time at the King Power.

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has won back-to-back Scottish titles and is on the brink of a domestic treble. Given his progressive tactical approach he must also come into consideration.

