M﻿anchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero says Julian Alvarez has shown a "superb adaptation" since joining the club.

A﻿lvarez, 22, joined City from River Plate over the summer and has notched seven goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

H﻿e was on target in Argentina's key win over Poland in the World Cup on Wednesday and his fellow Argentine Aguero said: “Arriving from Argentina and kickstarting your career in the Premier League - especially in a team filled with amazing players like City - is easier said than done.

“However, he's had a superb adaptation. He has been able to find the net, yes, but most importantly, he's been able to suit Pep's vision perfectly – applying constant pressure, sprinting non-stop, finding gaps and partnering up.

“It's been his first few months, but he's proven he's a talented and reliable player, up to the quality that a major club like City demand.”