Alvarez gets Aguero backing
- Published
Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero says Julian Alvarez has shown a "superb adaptation" since joining the club.
Alvarez, 22, joined City from River Plate over the summer and has notched seven goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.
He was on target in Argentina's key win over Poland in the World Cup on Wednesday and his fellow Argentine Aguero said: “Arriving from Argentina and kickstarting your career in the Premier League - especially in a team filled with amazing players like City - is easier said than done.
“However, he's had a superb adaptation. He has been able to find the net, yes, but most importantly, he's been able to suit Pep's vision perfectly – applying constant pressure, sprinting non-stop, finding gaps and partnering up.
“It's been his first few months, but he's proven he's a talented and reliable player, up to the quality that a major club like City demand.”