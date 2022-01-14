Disciplined Arsenal hold disappointing Liverpool at bay

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have lost key players to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, but it was the absence of top scorer Mohamed Salah and fellow forward Sadio Mane which proved most noticeable.

Takumi Minamino flashed a ball across the six-yard box as the hosts pressed for a breakthrough with greater urgency in the second half, but Jurgen Klopp's forward trio that also included Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could not produce the necessary quality in the final third.

On a challenging night for the visitors, Martin Odegaard missed out following a positive Covid test and Granit Xhaka's dismissal - in addition to Thomas Partey's Afcon participation - has compounded Arteta's midfield issue going into Sunday's north London derby at Tottenham.

Alexandre Lacazette cut a lonely figure in attack as his team-mates worked tirelessly to protect their goal, but Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale's only moment of real concern arrived late on as Minamino hit over.

Liverpool will feel deeply frustrated that they could not make their numerical advantage count, yet Arteta's side deserve huge credit for a disciplined performance that ensures they have every chance of reaching the final.