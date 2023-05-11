Bournemouth's biggest disappointment this season

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Our appalling run following the World Cup break was our biggest disappointment of the season.

We only had two players from our squad competing in Qatar - Wales' Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore.

I don’t think many anticipated such a poor run around the corner. But we lost six on the spin, only scoring in one game. In total, it was nine matches without a victory, with just four goals scored.

After what has been a really successful season, it does beg the question of how much higher we could be had we avoided this hideous dip in form. The January transfer window contributed to our upturn in form, and it was most certainly needed after that run!

What did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here