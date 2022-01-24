A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 African players and it's no surprise to see Liverpool's dynamic duo on the list.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Salah may have had an unhappy spell at Chelsea but, after a few years in Italy, he has been unstoppable since joining Liverpool in 2017.

He has helped the Reds win the Premier League and Champions League and has twice been named as BBC African Footballer of the Year. A two-time winner of the Premier League Golden Boot, he has also been named Player of the Season once and, earlier this campaign, he broke Didier Drogba's record for most Premier League goals by an African player.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Mane moved to Southampton from Red Bull Salzburg in 2014 and has scored at least 10 league goals in every completed season since then. After his move to Liverpool, his career took off.

He helped them to the Champions League final in 2018, won it a season later and a year after that had a Premier League winners medal. He played in the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal in 2019 and also finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or in the same year.

Have your say on the top three Africans to play in the Premier League