Brighton v Southampton: Pick of the stats

Alexis Mac Allister has scored seven goals in his past 12 Premier League home starts for Brighton. Only Glenn Murray (eight in 2018-19) has scored more at Amex Stadium in a season for the Seagulls.

  • Brighton have won two of their past four league games against Southampton (D2), as many as they had in their previous 18 against them (D8 L8).

  • Already relegated Southampton have lost their past four Premier League games, their third run of four or more defeats in a row in the 2022-23 campaign. Each manager to take charge of the Saints this season has had a four-game losing run (Hasenhüttl, Jones and Selles).

  • Southampton have shipped 3+ goals in each of their past three away Premier League games (3-3 vs Arsenal, 1-3 vs Newcastle, 3-4 vs Nottingham Forest). They last did so in four away games in a row in their first four away matches of the 2012-13 season.

