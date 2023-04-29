Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't start the game particularly well, could have been the quick turnaround and having a day less than Crystal Palace to prepare. We scored and gave ourselves something to build on. We scored good goals from set pieces but overall we got what we deserved but I do expect our teams to defend better than that and over the years we have done. Today I was really disappointed with how we defended.

"Their front players played really well and were a handful all game. We didn't win the second balls very often and we allowed Crystal Palace to get control in the game."

On the Crystal Palace penalty: "I think the referees said they wouldn't give soft penalties, I think today could certainly be classed as one of them."

"It wouldn't have been a surprise if we got a goal from a set piece but in general play and open play it wasn't good enough and we didn't look like a threat at all. We didn't win enough balls, didn't defend well enough and that made it really difficult for us this afternoon.

"We're not over the line yet, we have to do that and try and get the points which are required. I always thought the programme would be difficult today, the extra day recovery gave them an advantage, the early kick off certainly didn't help but look we're all in it and we have to do it and find the points which will get us there and I'm confident we will do."