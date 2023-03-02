'Guilt' fuels United survival bid

Jim Goodwin detects a "guilt" among his Dundee United players over the sacking of two managers this season and has backed them to show they care in the battle for Premiership survival.

The former Aberdeen manager follows Jack Ross and Liam Fox in taking the reins at the troubled Tannadice club in the last 10 months.

"I believe in this group, it's as simple as that," said Goodwin. "There's two managers lost their jobs this season at this club and I think the players have a sense of guilt over how that's happened.

"They are are honest enough to look in the mirror and take accountability for what's happened. They're desperate to make amends and show the supporters this actually does mean something to them.

"The players have an opportunity over the next 12 games to restore some pride and make sure this club remains in the Premiership."

Goodwin says there's "nothing fancy" about what he's trying to implement at Tannadice.

"All any supporter wants to see is passion, desire and 100% commitment and that's all I'm asking for from the players," he added.

"We want to be organised, hard to beat and of course have an attacking threat as well with the good quality players we have.

"But we want to show the supporters we're passionate and will do everything we can for the cause."