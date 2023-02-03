Sutton's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Nottingham Forest just keep on signing players - even though the January transfer window is closed they have just brought in Andre Ayew, who was a free agent, for what is their 29th signing since they won promotion to the Premier League in May.

Those numbers are staggering and credit to Forest boss Steve Cooper for knitting a completely new team together, while continuing to add to it. Their results have been getting better too - yes, they are out of both cups now but they are four games unbeaten in the Premier League.

That's been enough for them to move above a Leeds side who have travelled in the opposite direction down the table but it is so close at the bottom that Jesse Marsch's side would move back above them with a win.

It's been a long time since Leeds picked up three points, however, and I don't think their wait will end this weekend. I've said it many times before, but it is too easy to get at them.

Schak's prediction: 0-0

