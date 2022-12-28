Dundee United 3-0 Ross County: What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay remains upbeat despite his side falling to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

"There was plenty to be pleased about," Mackay said. "The way we played - we started not bad, and they caught us on the counter. For the half-hour before half-time, we created three unbelievable chances, and we should be 3-1 up.

"Second half we came out and started with a real threat, with Owura [Edwards] on the wing causing them problems. We lost a really sloppy goal with the header. We then come back and score what we think's a perfectly good goal - it'll be offside by about an inch.

"Owura will learn his lesson and he's let himself and us down. On the flip-side, I thought he was a threat all night.

"We're down there in amongst it, but I think it's fine margins tonight. I think we're as good as a number of other teams in the division, we've just got to keep trying to prove it.

"We've got to go on a run now and turn the chances that we're creating into goals. If we weren't creating chances I'd be more worried."