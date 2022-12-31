Analysis: Manchester City 1-1 Everton

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

Coming into this game Everton had won just one of their last eight top-flight matches and shipped seven goals in their last three games.

A physical, feisty affair at Etihad Stadium limited Manchester City to very few chances and there were lengthy second-half stoppages when the linesman had technical issues.

Damarai Gray's stunning curled effort from just inside the area cancelled out Erling Haaland's first-half goal and from there the hosts struggled to get in the game.

The delays seemed to benefit the Toffees, who defended resolutely and frustrated the home side enough to hold onto a point.

The result perhaps relieves some pressure on boss Frank Lampard and leaves Everton 16th in the table, two points above the drop.