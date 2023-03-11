Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi speaking to Sky Sports: "Really disappointed for the result, we played a fantastic game, we had a possibility to close the game. We made a lot of mistakes in the shooting and the final shots on goal and for this I am very very sorry for the result and for my players.

"We could attack them many times, in the space but we played well, we understood from the first minute of the game. It is difficult to win here, the stadium is amazing and the atmosphere is fantastic but I think if we speak about the performances, we deserved to win."