Celtic v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Celtic v Hearts: Pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in each of his last three Scottish Premiership appearances against Hearts, with all three of his goals in those matches giving Celtic the lead.

  • Hearts have only won one of their last six away league outings (D3 L2), and could suffer back-to-back league defeats on the road for just a second time this season, last doing so in August/September – when one of those defeats was at Celtic.

  • Celtic have won all 13 of their home league matches this season; only in 2000-01 (14), 2001-02 (18), 2016-17 (14) and 2018-19 (14) have they won each of their first 14 home games of a league campaign.

  • Hearts have lost 11 of their last 12 league games against reigning Scottish champions (D1) since a 1-0 win over Celtic in August 2018.

  • Celtic have won each of their last 12 home league games against Hearts since a goalless draw in September 2015.