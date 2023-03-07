Celtic v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has scored in each of his last three Scottish Premiership appearances against Hearts, with all three of his goals in those matches giving Celtic the lead.

Hearts have only won one of their last six away league outings (D3 L2), and could suffer back-to-back league defeats on the road for just a second time this season, last doing so in August/September – when one of those defeats was at Celtic.

Celtic have won all 13 of their home league matches this season; only in 2000-01 (14), 2001-02 (18), 2016-17 (14) and 2018-19 (14) have they won each of their first 14 home games of a league campaign.

Hearts have lost 11 of their last 12 league games against reigning Scottish champions (D1) since a 1-0 win over Celtic in August 2018.