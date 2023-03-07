James Milner receives MBE award

James Milner was presented with his MBE award by the Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The defensive midfielder was recognised in June 2022 for services to football and charity.

On the pitch, 37-year-old Milner's career has spanned two decades since his senior debut for his boyhood club Leeds United in 2002.

And, away from the pitch, Milner set up the James Milner Foundation to promote healthy recreation for young people in the UK.