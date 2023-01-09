Eddie Howe is expecting a tough task when Newcastle host Leicester in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Thursday after their 15-game unbeaten run was ended in surprise fashion by League One Sheffield Wednesday.

The Magpies comfortably beat Brendan Rodgers’ side on Boxing Day but, after successive goalless draws against Leeds and Arsenal, Howe says his team will need to be “more clinical” to stand any chance of winning their first trophy in 68 years.

“We have to be more clinical,” he said. “If we look back at the Leeds game and on Saturday, there were too many chances not taken.

“This game will be different to Boxing Day. Brendan is a very good tactician and I thought the scoreline flattered us.”

Howe’s options have been boosted by the availability of record signing Alexander Isak, who played the first half against Wednesday.

“He's getting closer,” said Howe. “"Hopefully Saturday will do him good and he'll be involved. We want him fit and available as quickly as possible.

“I felt that 45 minutes was his maximum on Saturday."