Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's derby against Manchester United.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Guardiola said the game against United is "always important", but in terms of the Premier League title race there are "so many games to play".

When asked about Ilkay Gundogan's comments to BBC Radio Manchester this week about "something missing" in the City team, Guardiola said: "After back-to-back [Premier League trophies], this can happen."

Referring to the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Southampton, he added: "What happened didn't surprise me. We try to avoid it and hopefully it won't happen again."

On team news, Guardiola confirmed defender John Stones is "not ready" to be involved at Old Trafford.

On United, who have won their past eight matches, Guardiola said: "I don't know what their problems were before, but they are there now. Does it surprise me? No."

Follow all Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here