Motherwell sign striker Mandron

Motherwell have confirmed the signing of striker Mikael Mandron from Gillingham, until the end of the season.

Should clearance be granted prior to tomorrow’s match with Ross County, Mandron will be available for selection, without this being approved, he is ineligible.

The 28-year old has made 33 appearances for the League 2 side and has previously played in the English Premier League for Sunderland.

Manager Steven Hammell told the club website he is "really happy to get this over the line as I feel it’s an area of the pitch we needed additions."

“As soon as we established that this move could happen, Mikael travelled off his own back to get to Fir Park as quickly as possible.

“He offers competition and help for Kevin van Veen, whilst also opening new possibilities to the structure of the team."