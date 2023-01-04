Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

A demolition was how ex-Eagles striker Glenn Murray described it on BBC Radio 5 Live after hundreds of home fans left early when Son Heung-min popped in Spurs' fourth.

You'd never guess that Palace actually had more shots than Spurs - 19-14.

Only four of the 19 were on target though.

Jordan Ayew, who was nominally the striker, has only scored 10 league goals in one season in his career, in France eight years ago.

"They played ever so well but they didn't have that man in the middle because some balls that came in were begging to be finished," said Murray.

"They have a lot of good creators, a lot of good flair players in and around that attacking third but no-one seems to be able to put it away for Crystal Palace at the moment."

Food for thought for Patrick Vieira?