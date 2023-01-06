Luke Shaw and Casemiro's impressive performances in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Bournemouth got the duo a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Luke Shaw

"This is arguably Luke Shaw's best season at Manchester United. He filled in for Lisandro Martinez at centre-back and was outstanding," said Crooks.

"Shaw returned to his more familiar role at full-back for United against Bournemouth and was inspirational.

"The defender's goal was Shaw at his best. He started the move deep in his own half and finished it with aplomb."

Casemiro

"The arrival of Casemiro at Manchester United has been as important as the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo," Crooks said.

"The Brazilian midfield maestro has taken his time to become part of the United set-up, appears to have made no demands on the club and is playing a major part in the team's renaissance at Old Trafford.

"The same can't be said of Ronaldo. As the Portugal superstar embarks on his next soap opera in Saudi Arabia, Casemiro has skilfully steered the Reds back to the top four with Champions League qualification now a distinct possibility."

