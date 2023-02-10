Kennedy on Postecoglou, Leeds and staying focused
- Published
Lewis Irons, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has been talking to the media ahead of Celtic's fifth round Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren on Saturday (17:30 GMT).
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says Celtic can't take anything for granted, and have to "continue to do what we’ve been doing".
Joked they have Ange Postecoglou "tied to the chair upstairs and put security on his door" amid links to the vacant Leeds United job.
Added that Postecoglou "loves being here and his mind is firmly focused on being at Celtic".
Gave credit to Stephen Robinson and said St Mirren will pose a tough test.
They aren't thinking about recent cup shocks. "Our recent form is where our focus will lie."