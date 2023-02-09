Manchester United have been handed encouragement in their pursuits of Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 20, with La Liga demanding that Barcelona dramatically reduce their wage bill. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail), external

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has reportedly ruled out moves to Chelsea and Paris St-Germain in the summer. Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona are all keen on the player. (Express), external

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external

