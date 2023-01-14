'It should have been given' - BBC pundits on Rowles' handball

There was more VAR controversy in the Scottish Premiership during Friday's clash between Hearts and St Mirren at Tynecastle.

With time running out, and Stephen Robinson's side hunting an equaliser, the ball struck Kye Rowles' arm inside the Hearts box, but referee David Munro waved play on, and there was no intervention from VAR.

BBC pundit Leanne Crichton is frustrated by the lack of consistency from officials.

"It's a tough one," she said on Sportsound. "We've seen so many penalties given for less.

"In first viewing, I didn't think it was a penalty. If we're talking about consistency though, it should have been given, and at least the referee should have had the chance to look at it again and come to his own decision."

Willie Miller added: "Rowles sees the ball coming, he's got plenty of time. We've seen penalties given where the players doesn't know where the ball is, and it just hits them.

"Rowles has plenty of time, and eventually thinks 'I should get my hand out of the way'. He doesn't do it quick enough. We've seen numerous penalties given for less, why the referee doesn't get invited to have a look - that's the criminal part of it."