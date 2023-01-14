Everton 1-2: Southampton: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Goodison Park: "At the end of last season, Goodison Park was a scene of jubilation as Everton fans celebrated retaining their Premier League survival.

"Such scenes may still come before the end of the current campaign, but on Saturday it was one of frustration and anger against the club's owners.

"They are discontent with several seasons of under performing and what they perceive as poor decision-making at board room level, and a sit-in protest was staged after the final whistle of the 2-1 loss to Southampton.

"On the pitch, this felt like a significant low in another disappointing season. Amadou Onana's goal just before half time provided a brief lift but once again Everton's struggle to build on that proved costly again.

"The Toffees have scored more than once in a game just twice this season and relying on 1-0 victories is a very risky strategy in a relegation battle.

"The good news is Everton have plenty of time to get out of trouble and their experiences last season may give them the edge over their rivals.

"Nevertheless it is a frustrating situation for Everton fans to find themselves in this position once again."